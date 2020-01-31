Digital Fantasy Sports Hits Market Capitalization of $139,196.00 (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digital Fantasy Sports Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

