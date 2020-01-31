Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DMRC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digimarc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digimarc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.31. 78,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,787. Digimarc has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $400.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.29.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.51% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Digimarc will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,253. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,545.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,185.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,391 shares of company stock valued at $905,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 2nd quarter worth $1,878,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 781,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,687,000 after purchasing an additional 35,124 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 40,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 182,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 11.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.