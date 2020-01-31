Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $62.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.37 million. Digi International updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.14-1.27 EPS and its Q2 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.29-0.33 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ DGII traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,584. Digi International has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $18.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $470.39 million, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.73.
In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $175,300.00. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $1,726,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,850. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Digi International
Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.
See Also: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.