Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $62.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.37 million. Digi International updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.14-1.27 EPS and its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.29-0.33 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,584. Digi International has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $18.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $470.39 million, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Digi International alerts:

In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $175,300.00. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $1,726,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,850. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DGII shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Digi International from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Digi International in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.