Diageo’s (DGE) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,750 ($49.33) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,349.33 ($44.06).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 2,989 ($39.32) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,196.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,256.26. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,745 ($36.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $69.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 27.41 ($0.36) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). Insiders purchased a total of 793 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,948 over the last ninety days.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

