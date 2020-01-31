DEX (DEX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $123,741.00

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, DEX has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. DEX has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and $123,741.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.37 or 0.03130360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00195259 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030394 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00123021 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

