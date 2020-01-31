Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) vs. BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) and BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

This table compares Deutsche Wohnen and BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Wohnen $927.68 million 15.63 $2.16 billion $5.74 7.12 BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR $6.16 billion 0.88 $485.61 million N/A N/A

Deutsche Wohnen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR.

Volatility and Risk

Deutsche Wohnen has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Deutsche Wohnen and BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Wohnen 0 0 1 0 3.00 BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Deutsche Wohnen currently has a consensus price target of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.42%. Given Deutsche Wohnen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Deutsche Wohnen is more favorable than BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Wohnen and BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Wohnen 216.71% 14.21% 6.61% BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR 7.98% 12.27% 7.61%

Summary

Deutsche Wohnen beats BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living. The company manages and markets nursing and residential care homes, as well as provides services for the care of the senior citizens. Deutsche Wohnen SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, and Domino Business segments. The Printing & Solutions Business segment offers laser and inkjet printers; all-in-one black-and-white laser and color printers; fax machines and scanners; and electronic stationary comprising labeling systems, and label and mobile printers. The Personal & Home Business segment provides home sewing and cutting machines, sewing and embroidery machines, and commercial embroidery machines. The Machinery Business segment offers industrial sewing machines, machine tools, and garment printers, as well as industrial parts, such as reducers and gears. The Network & Contents Business segment provides online karaoke systems, music boxes, applications for smartphones/tablets, health care supporting equipment, and content services, as well as manages Karaoke clubs. The Domino Business segment offers cording and marking equipment, digital printing equipment, etc. The company was formerly known as Nippon Sewing Machine Manufacturing Co. and changed its name to Brother Industries, Ltd. in 1962. Brother Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.