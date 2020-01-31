Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.70 ($169.42) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €139.65 ($162.38) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €142.30 ($165.46).

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €148.40 ($172.56) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €142.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €137.18. Deutsche Boerse has a 1-year low of €108.50 ($126.16) and a 1-year high of €146.50 ($170.35). The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

