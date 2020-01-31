Dent (DENT) Hits One Day Volume of $310,195.00

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, Dent has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Dent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, OKEx, Radar Relay and LATOKEN. Dent has a total market cap of $13.65 million and approximately $310,195.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.30 or 0.03093089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00197480 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00122391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,078,022,816 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liquid, CoinBene, Coinrail, WazirX, Cobinhood, Bitbns, IDEX, Kucoin, BitForex, Binance, Fatbtc, Radar Relay, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Lykke Exchange, OKEx and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

