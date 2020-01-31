Denali Advisors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of AMERCO worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,240,000 after buying an additional 58,861 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,852,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,143,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,744,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,134,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $373.87 per share, for a total transaction of $714,091.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $370.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $374.93 and its 200 day moving average is $374.62. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $336.39 and a 1 year high of $426.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.94 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

