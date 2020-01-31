Denali Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 162.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Alliance Data Systems worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,649,000 after buying an additional 72,130 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 17.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,545,000 after buying an additional 175,721 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 22,164.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,627,000 after buying an additional 260,205 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 24.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 249,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,979,000 after buying an additional 48,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4,483.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,085,000 after buying an additional 224,196 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $178.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Argus lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $107.18 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $99.20 and a 52-week high of $182.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.26.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.05). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.04 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

