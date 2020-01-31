Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Santander Consumer USA accounts for about 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Santander Consumer USA worth $10,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 24,767 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $851,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,483,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of SC stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

