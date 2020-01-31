Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $41,590,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Deere & Company by 38.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 696,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 193,930 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Deere & Company by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 276,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,878,000 after purchasing an additional 138,450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $20,723,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,160,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,274,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,494,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,578 shares of company stock worth $27,346,391. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.79.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.32. The stock had a trading volume of 586,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,634. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.21. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $132.68 and a 1 year high of $180.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.