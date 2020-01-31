Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $163.00. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.16% from the stock’s current price.

DECK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.08.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $177.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.44. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $125.40 and a one year high of $180.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $478,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,534,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $2,200,320. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

