Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Down 10.4% in January

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the December 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 405,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $483,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,216.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,320. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,057,000 after buying an additional 175,513 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 519.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 146,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 122,983 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,341,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,507,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $17.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.64. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $125.40 and a 12 month high of $180.76.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. Citigroup raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $163.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

