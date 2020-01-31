DecentBet Achieves Market Capitalization of $913,611.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 68.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $913,611.00 and approximately $1,727.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, YoBit, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 269.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $277.32 or 0.02945367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00193482 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030122 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00121988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet’s genesis date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

