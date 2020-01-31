Dearborn Partners LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 59,979 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 75,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 233,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.09 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

