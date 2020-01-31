De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $192.99

Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $192.99 and traded as low as $133.00. De La Rue shares last traded at $149.00, with a volume of 156,205 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 138.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 191.45. The company has a market cap of $147.46 million and a P/E ratio of 350.00.

In other De La Rue news, insider Clive Vacher bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £5,175 ($6,807.42).

De La Rue plc primarily operates as a commercial producer of currency worldwide. It operates through three segments: Currency, Identity Solutions, and Product Authentication and Traceability. The Currency segment provides printed banknotes, banknote paper and polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

