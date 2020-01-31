DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ DTEA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. 2,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,937. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. DavidsTea has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.92.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. DavidsTea had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DavidsTea stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 166,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.64% of DavidsTea at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DavidsTea Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

