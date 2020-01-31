Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Shares Gap Down to $27.87

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.53, but opened at $27.87. Darling Ingredients shares last traded at $27.22, with a volume of 63,951 shares trading hands.

DAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $842.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,406 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,813,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 126.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 127,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 70,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $3,047,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

