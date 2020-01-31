DAPS Coin Trading Up 10.7% This Week (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $15,263.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One DAPS Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including txbit.io, STEX, SWFT and Bitmart.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.91 or 0.05770696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00025183 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00128395 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002937 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00034015 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015721 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002456 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: txbit.io, Bitbox, SWFT, Bitmart and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.