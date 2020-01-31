DAO.Casino Price Reaches $0.0200 on Major Exchanges (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One DAO.Casino token can currently be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO.Casino has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and $84,544.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001803 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,076.35 or 0.95956767 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

DAO.Casino Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

