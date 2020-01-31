Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

NYSE DHR traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.05. 3,834,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,310. Danaher has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $169.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Danaher alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.53.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.