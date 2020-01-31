Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 1.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Danaher from to in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.71.

DHR traded down $4.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,628. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Danaher by 16.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,020,000 after acquiring an additional 365,772 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 179.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 561,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,093,000 after acquiring an additional 360,427 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Danaher by 83.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 494,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after acquiring an additional 224,700 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 384.1% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 268,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,194,000 after acquiring an additional 212,955 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 973.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 214,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after acquiring an additional 194,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

