Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 1.26% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Danaher from to in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.71.
DHR traded down $4.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,628. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Danaher by 16.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,020,000 after acquiring an additional 365,772 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 179.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 561,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,093,000 after acquiring an additional 360,427 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Danaher by 83.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 494,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after acquiring an additional 224,700 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 384.1% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 268,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,194,000 after acquiring an additional 212,955 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 973.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 214,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after acquiring an additional 194,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
