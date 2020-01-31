Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Gap Down to $16.36

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.69, but opened at $16.36. Dana shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 2,971,226 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dana in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.
The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07.
In related news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 32,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $572,264.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,076.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $176,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,964 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 344,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 23,458 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.
Dana Company Profile (NYSE:DAN)
Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.
