Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Gap Down to $16.36

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.69, but opened at $16.36. Dana shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 2,971,226 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dana in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Dana had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 32,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $572,264.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,076.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $176,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,964 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 344,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 23,458 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

