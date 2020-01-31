DAEX Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $604,768.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One DAEX token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank and Indodax.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00036771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.70 or 0.05755583 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00025317 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00128675 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016182 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00033702 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002882 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

