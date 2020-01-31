DA Davidson Weighs in on Crane Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crane in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s FY2020 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

CR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Crane from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $86.97 on Friday. Crane has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.81 million. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Crane’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Crane by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Crane by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Crane by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

