DA Davidson Increases Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Price Target to $134.00

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.75.

NYSE:BR traded down $11.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.72. 46,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,299. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.66. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $136.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,784.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,901,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,784 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $1,633,955.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,169.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 314.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 103.9% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 157,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

