DA Davidson Boosts Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $310.00

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.35.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS stock traded down $3.87 on Friday, hitting $240.26. 973,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,027. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $180.73 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.54 and a 200-day moving average of $217.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.