D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Earns Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DHI. Buckingham Research cut D. R. Horton from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.46.

D. R. Horton stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.20. 3,755,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,198,906. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average of $51.74. D. R. Horton has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $61.77.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at $10,992,478.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,364 over the last 90 days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 97.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

