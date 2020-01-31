CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Trading Down 11.3%

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) shares traded down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.65, 2,689,113 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 131% from the average session volume of 1,164,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann lowered CymaBay Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $127.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.12 and a current ratio of 13.12.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,372.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.