CyberVein Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. CyberVein has a total market cap of $4.81 million and $43,663.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberVein token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, OKEx, IDEX and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CyberVein alerts:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 300.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000225 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDEX, Bilaxy, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.