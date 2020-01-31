Cwm LLC Sells 28,784 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,784 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $32.30.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $181.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.99 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 29.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

