Cwm LLC Has $918,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 15,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 138,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $175.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $138.13 and a 52 week high of $179.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.70.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

