Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,256 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 53,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 35,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,099,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,034,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. 18.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

GRFS stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Banco Sabadell raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Santander raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.