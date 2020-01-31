Cwm LLC Acquires 4,373 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2,858.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HELE. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at $252,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 459.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 17,837 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at $10,562,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at $39,997,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.42.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $191.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.33. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $108.31 and a 1 year high of $196.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

