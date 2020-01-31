CUTcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $114.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0677 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $114.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.79 or 0.02885282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00194830 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030338 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00121605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 87,141,238 coins and its circulating supply is 83,141,238 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

CUTcoin Coin Trading

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

