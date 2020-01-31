CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.26

Shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.26 and traded as low as $12.59. CUSHING RENAISS/COM shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 8,315 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.1367 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.
About CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC)
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
Further Reading: Diversification
Receive News & Ratings for CUSHING RENAISS/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CUSHING RENAISS/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.