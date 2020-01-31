CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.26

Shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.26 and traded as low as $12.59. CUSHING RENAISS/COM shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 8,315 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.1367 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CUSHING RENAISS/COM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

About CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

