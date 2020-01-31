Curecoin (CURE) Price Hits $0.0362 on Top Exchanges

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $883,761.00 and approximately $6,301.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Curecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000388 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00728284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009389 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007177 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00035584 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,412,876 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

