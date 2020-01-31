Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMLS. TheStreet upgraded Cumulus Media from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cumulus Media from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of CMLS stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.90. 34,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,610. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $216.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.75.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $280.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cumulus Media news, major shareholder Nimbus Atlas Llc sold 9,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $132,350.60. Insiders sold a total of 20,972 shares of company stock valued at $298,076 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

