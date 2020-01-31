Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Given $9.75 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $9.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cumberland Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPIX. ValuEngine lowered Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the period. 28.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.88. 2,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,565. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

