CTD (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Shares of CTD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.19. CTD shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 41,199 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.43.

CTD (OTCMKTS:CTDH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. CTD had a negative return on equity of 293.55% and a negative net margin of 614.02%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

CTD Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

