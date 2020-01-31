Crystal Amber Fund (LON:CRS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $116.00

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.56), with a volume of 11193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.63).

The company has a market capitalization of $111.02 million and a PE ratio of 12.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 170.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. Crystal Amber Fund’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

In other news, insider Christopher Waldron bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £13,400 ($17,626.94). Also, insider Frederic Hervouet bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £10,050 ($13,220.21).

About Crystal Amber Fund (LON:CRS)

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

