Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Reaches One Day Volume of $85,045.00

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00007460 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $43.55 million and $85,045.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptoindex.com 100 alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00037015 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $540.80 or 0.05781943 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025255 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00128296 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016111 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034171 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002425 BTC.

About Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CRYPTO:CIX100) is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.