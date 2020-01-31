Critical Contrast: Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) and Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

99.0% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Exantas Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Exantas Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exantas Capital has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Exantas Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brixmor Property Group 24.75% 10.41% 3.54% Exantas Capital 63.39% 7.39% 1.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Exantas Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brixmor Property Group $1.23 billion 4.84 $366.28 million $1.85 10.84 Exantas Capital $55.28 million 7.02 $27.43 million $0.71 17.14

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Exantas Capital. Brixmor Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exantas Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brixmor Property Group and Exantas Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brixmor Property Group 1 8 3 0 2.17 Exantas Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus target price of $20.55, indicating a potential upside of 2.47%. Exantas Capital has a consensus target price of $11.54, indicating a potential downside of 5.18%. Given Brixmor Property Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brixmor Property Group is more favorable than Exantas Capital.

Dividends

Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Exantas Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Brixmor Property Group pays out 61.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Exantas Capital pays out 154.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brixmor Property Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Exantas Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats Exantas Capital on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to more than 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.