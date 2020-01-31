Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 379 ($4.99) to GBX 412 ($5.42) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 417.80 ($5.50).

LON:CRST opened at GBX 500 ($6.58) on Monday. Crest Nicholson has a 52-week low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 469 ($6.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 436.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 389.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a GBX 21.80 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 463 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £46,300 ($60,905.02).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

