Credit Suisse Group Raises Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target to $99.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $75.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Acceleron Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Shares of XLRN traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.78. 1,250,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,432. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average of $46.43. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $92.38.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The company had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $306,821.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,946.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $191,227.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1,947.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

