Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $13.03

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.32, but opened at $13.03. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 3,123,957 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Credit Suisse Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 433.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 245.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth $78,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth $131,000. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (NYSE:CS)
Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.
Featured Story: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.