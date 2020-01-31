Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $13.03

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.32, but opened at $13.03. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 3,123,957 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Credit Suisse Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 433.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 245.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth $78,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth $131,000. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

