Credit Suisse Group Cuts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $96.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.95.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $85.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $951,451,000 after buying an additional 94,635 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,095,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,086,000 after purchasing an additional 212,571 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 6.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,130,000 after purchasing an additional 41,880 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 606,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,617,000 after purchasing an additional 71,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 74.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after purchasing an additional 253,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

