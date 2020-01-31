Credit Corp Group (ASX:CCP) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.25

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$35.25 ($25.00) and last traded at A$34.51 ($24.48), with a volume of 216905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$32.80 ($23.26).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78.

Get Credit Corp Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Credit Corp Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

In related news, insider Donald (Don) McLay sold 5,000 shares of Credit Corp Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$33.28 ($23.61), for a total transaction of A$166,420.00 ($118,028.37).

About Credit Corp Group (ASX:CCP)

Credit Corp Group Limited provides debt purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia and the United States. It operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing (Australia), Debt Ledger Purchasing (United States), and Consumer Lending. The company offers debt sale, contingency/agency collection, hardship and insolvency management, and local government debt recovery services, as well as various loan products.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Corp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Corp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.