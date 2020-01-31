Crane (NYSE:CR) Rating Increased to Buy at Buckingham Research

Crane (NYSE:CR) was upgraded by Buckingham Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $86.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price target of $79.00. Buckingham Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.63% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.
CR traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $85.46. The company had a trading volume of 306,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Crane has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.39.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.
About Crane
Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.