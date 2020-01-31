Crane (NYSE:CR) Rating Increased to Buy at Buckingham Research

Crane (NYSE:CR) was upgraded by Buckingham Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $86.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price target of $79.00. Buckingham Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

CR traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $85.46. The company had a trading volume of 306,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Crane has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

